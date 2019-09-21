Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
03-04-15-23-32
(three, four, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $227 million
4-5-7, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, five, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
2-8-4, Lucky Sum: 14
(two, eight, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
9-9-7-9, Lucky Sum: 34
(nine, nine, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: thirty-four)
1-2-0-1, Lucky Sum: 4
(one, two, zero, one; Lucky Sum: four)
01-09-22-36-68, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2
(one, nine, twenty-two, thirty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)
Comments