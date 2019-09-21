Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
03-04-15-23-32
(three, four, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-two)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
03-04-15-23-32
(three, four, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments