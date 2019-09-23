NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

01-15-26-28-35

(one, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-five)

04-23-25-43-48, Lucky Ball: 9

(four, twenty-three, twenty-five, forty-three, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $227 million

7-6-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(seven, six, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

4-3-7, Lucky Sum: 14

(four, three, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

8-6-2-9, Lucky Sum: 25

(eight, six, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

0-3-4-0, Lucky Sum: 7

(zero, three, four, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million