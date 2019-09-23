Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
4-3-7, Lucky Sum: 14
(four, three, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
