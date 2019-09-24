Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0-6-4-6, Lucky Sum: 16
(zero, six, four, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
