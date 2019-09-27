NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

15-20-23-25-31

(fifteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

04-11-33-43-47, Lucky Ball: 17

(four, eleven, thirty-three, forty-three, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

2-3-8, Lucky Sum: 13

(two, three, eight; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

8-9-8, Lucky Sum: 25

(eight, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

5-4-4-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(five, four, four, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

8-3-7-3, Lucky Sum: 21

(eight, three, seven, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million