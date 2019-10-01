NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

04-25-36-41-43

(four, twenty-five, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-three)

10-17-39-42-59, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2

(ten, seventeen, thirty-nine, forty-two, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)

7-8-5, Lucky Sum: 20

(seven, eight, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)

5-0-3, Lucky Sum: 8

(five, zero, three; Lucky Sum: eight)

2-8-2-7, Lucky Sum: 19

(two, eight, two, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

7-9-0-4, Lucky Sum: 20

(seven, nine, zero, four; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million