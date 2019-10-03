NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

12-20-27-28-36

(twelve, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

9-4-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(nine, four, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

4-2-4, Lucky Sum: 10

(four, two, four; Lucky Sum: ten)

6-1-6-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(six, one, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

9-2-9-6, Lucky Sum: 26

(nine, two, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

04-08-10-43-53, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

(four, eight, ten, forty-three, fifty-three; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million