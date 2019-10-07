NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

03-19-22-23-27

(three, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven)

13-18-31-38-43, Lucky Ball: 16

(thirteen, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-three; Lucky Ball: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

6-7-6, Lucky Sum: 19

(six, seven, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

4-9-6, Lucky Sum: 19

(four, nine, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

5-7-6-8, Lucky Sum: 26

(five, seven, six, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

4-6-5-9, Lucky Sum: 24

(four, six, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $80 million