NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

14-25-28-32-42

(fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-two)

14-22-30-37-60, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3

(fourteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-seven, sixty; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)

9-0-2, Lucky Sum: 11

(nine, zero, two; Lucky Sum: eleven)

6-5-0, Lucky Sum: 11

(six, five, zero; Lucky Sum: eleven)

3-3-7-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(three, three, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

5-0-7-3, Lucky Sum: 15

(five, zero, seven, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $90 million