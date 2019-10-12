NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

05-08-18-24-30

(five, eight, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $65 million

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

3-3-1, Lucky Sum: 7

(three, three, one; Lucky Sum: seven)

8-4-0, Lucky Sum: 12

(eight, four, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)

1-1-0-8, Lucky Sum: 10

(one, one, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: ten)

1-9-8-8, Lucky Sum: 26

(one, nine, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

12-29-34-53-65, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2

(twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-four, fifty-three, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)