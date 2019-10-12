Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
05-08-18-24-30
(five, eight, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $65 million
3-3-1, Lucky Sum: 7
(three, three, one; Lucky Sum: seven)
8-4-0, Lucky Sum: 12
(eight, four, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)
1-1-0-8, Lucky Sum: 10
(one, one, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: ten)
1-9-8-8, Lucky Sum: 26
(one, nine, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
12-29-34-53-65, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2
(twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-four, fifty-three, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)
