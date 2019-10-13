Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
4-5-4-8, Lucky Sum: 21
(four, five, four, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
