NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

19-30-37-39-40

(nineteen, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $205,000

12-17-19-35-41, Lucky Ball: 9

(twelve, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-one; Lucky Ball: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $65 million

4-6-4, Lucky Sum: 14

(four, six, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

5-0-1, Lucky Sum: 6

(five, zero, one; Lucky Sum: six)

5-7-2-0, Lucky Sum: 14

(five, seven, two, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

7-2-1-5, Lucky Sum: 15

(seven, two, one, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $100 million