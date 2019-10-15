Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
19-30-37-39-40
(nineteen, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $205,000
NC Lottery.
