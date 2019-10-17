Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
13-23-34-37-39
(thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)
