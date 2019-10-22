Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
19-20-22-23-33
(nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-three)
05-11-14-23-25, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4
(five, eleven, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-five; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: four)
7-3-4, Lucky Sum: 14
(seven, three, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
5-3-0, Lucky Sum: 8
(five, three, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)
0-4-0-4, Lucky Sum: 8
(zero, four, zero, four; Lucky Sum: eight)
3-7-3-1, Lucky Sum: 14
(three, seven, three, one; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $120 million
