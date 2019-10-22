NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

19-20-22-23-33

(nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-three)

05-11-14-23-25, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(five, eleven, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-five; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: four)

7-3-4, Lucky Sum: 14

(seven, three, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

5-3-0, Lucky Sum: 8

(five, three, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)

0-4-0-4, Lucky Sum: 8

(zero, four, zero, four; Lucky Sum: eight)

3-7-3-1, Lucky Sum: 14

(three, seven, three, one; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $120 million