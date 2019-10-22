Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3-7-3-1, Lucky Sum: 14
(three, seven, three, one; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3-7-3-1, Lucky Sum: 14
(three, seven, three, one; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
SC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments