NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

03-11-28-33-38

(three, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

16-24-25-52-60, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, fifty-two, sixty; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)

0-0-0, Lucky Sum:

(zero, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: zero)

6-4-0, Lucky Sum: 10

(six, four, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)

8-0-7-9, Lucky Sum: 24

(eight, zero, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

4-0-6-3, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, zero, six, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $130 million