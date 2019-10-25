Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
03-11-28-33-38
(three, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
16-24-25-52-60, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3
(sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, fifty-two, sixty; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)
0-0-0, Lucky Sum:
(zero, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: zero)
6-4-0, Lucky Sum: 10
(six, four, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)
8-0-7-9, Lucky Sum: 24
(eight, zero, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
4-0-6-3, Lucky Sum: 13
(four, zero, six, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $130 million
