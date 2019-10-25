Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
4-0-6-3, Lucky Sum: 13
(four, zero, six, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
NC Lottery.
