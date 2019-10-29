NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

07-08-09-34-37

(seven, eight, nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

11-15-18-23-24, Lucky Ball: 10

(eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four; Lucky Ball: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

2-5-9, Lucky Sum: 16

(two, five, nine; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

8-2-0, Lucky Sum: 10

(eight, two, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)

0-6-9-4, Lucky Sum: 19

(zero, six, nine, four; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

3-9-8-7, Lucky Sum: 27

(three, nine, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $140 million