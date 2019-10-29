NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

25-28-30-33-36

(twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six)

04-09-17-27-39, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

(four, nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)

7-7-0, Lucky Sum: 14

(seven, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

0-5-5, Lucky Sum: 10

(zero, five, five; Lucky Sum: ten)

1-8-7-4, Lucky Sum: 20

(one, eight, seven, four; Lucky Sum: twenty)

1-4-3-6, Lucky Sum: 14

(one, four, three, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $140 million