Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
9-2-1
(nine, two, one)
The South Carolina Education Lottery says a Goose Creek man won a Monopoly Jackpot drawing after dreaming one night about winning. He claimed his prize of $25,910 in Columbia and plans to invest in land.
Comments