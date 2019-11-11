Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
03-06-12-22-34
(three, six, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-four)
03-05-22-23-36, Lucky Ball: 12
(three, five, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $163 million
8-4-0, Lucky Sum: 12
(eight, four, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)
8-5-6, Lucky Sum: 19
(eight, five, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
4-6-8-4, Lucky Sum: 22
(four, six, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
3-8-4-6, Lucky Sum: 21
(three, eight, four, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Comments