Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
06-26-33-36-39
(six, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
NC Lottery.
