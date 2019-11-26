NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

04-06-13-37-43

(four, six, thirteen, thirty-seven, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $406,000

01-02-03-31-40, Lucky Ball: 5

(one, two, three, thirty-one, forty; Lucky Ball: five)

Estimated jackpot: $226 million

4-9-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(four, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

3-5-3, Lucky Sum: 11

(three, five, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)

5-8-8-2, Lucky Sum: 23

(five, eight, eight, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

6-1-9-5, Lucky Sum: 21

(six, one, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $100 million