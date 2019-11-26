Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
04-06-13-37-43
(four, six, thirteen, thirty-seven, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $406,000
