NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

03-15-20-38-40

(three, fifteen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $226,000

Estimated jackpot: $97 million

5-6-8, Lucky Sum: 19

(five, six, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

6-1-7, Lucky Sum: 14

(six, one, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

5-5-0-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(five, five, zero, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

0-2-4-9, Lucky Sum: 15

(zero, two, four, nine; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

01-03-13-44-56, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3

(one, three, thirteen, forty-four, fifty-six; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

