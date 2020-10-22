Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
03-15-20-38-40
(three, fifteen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $226,000
Estimated jackpot: $97 million
5-6-8, Lucky Sum: 19
(five, six, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
6-1-7, Lucky Sum: 14
(six, one, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
5-5-0-6, Lucky Sum: 16
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
(five, five, zero, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
0-2-4-9, Lucky Sum: 15
(zero, two, four, nine; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
01-03-13-44-56, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3
(one, three, thirteen, forty-four, fifty-six; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
Comments