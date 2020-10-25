Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:
16-22-24-34-41
(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
0-8-6, Lucky Sum: 14
(zero, eight, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
9-9-0, Lucky Sum: 18
(nine, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
6-8-9-3, Lucky Sum: 26
(six, eight, nine, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
0-0-5-4, Lucky Sum: 9
(zero, zero, five, four; Lucky Sum: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
Comments