Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

0-0-5-4, Lucky Sum: 9

(zero, zero, five, four; Lucky Sum: nine)

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

NC Lottery

October 25, 2020 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

October 25, 2020 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

October 25, 2020 7:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

October 25, 2020 7:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

October 25, 2020 7:23 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

October 25, 2020 7:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service