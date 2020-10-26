Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
06-08-10-22-32
(six, eight, ten, twenty-two, thirty-two)
09-12-20-30-38, Lucky Ball: 6
(nine, twelve, twenty, thirty, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: six)
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
9-5-7, Lucky Sum: 21
(nine, five, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
4-3-5, Lucky Sum: 12
(four, three, five; Lucky Sum: twelve)
4-6-1-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(four, six, one, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
8-9-5-9, Lucky Sum: 31
(eight, nine, five, nine; Lucky Sum: thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
