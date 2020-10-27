Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
05-08-14-39-41
(five, eight, fourteen, thirty-nine, forty-one)
06-13-34-46-62, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
(six, thirteen, thirty-four, forty-six, sixty-two; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)
1-9-3, Lucky Sum: 13
(one, nine, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
0-5-6, Lucky Sum: 11
(zero, five, six; Lucky Sum: eleven)
2-7-3-4, Lucky Sum: 16
(two, seven, three, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
0-8-0-4, Lucky Sum: 12
(zero, eight, zero, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
