NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
04-08-21-29-30
(four, eight, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $118 million
6-8-5, Lucky Sum: 19
(six, eight, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
8-2-7, Lucky Sum: 17
(eight, two, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
4-1-8-6, Lucky Sum: 19
(four, one, eight, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
2-7-4-6, Lucky Sum: 19
(two, seven, four, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
11-28-37-40-53, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-three; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
