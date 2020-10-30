Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
13-18-29-36-40
(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $283,000
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game.
