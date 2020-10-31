Charlotte Observer Logo
Lottery

SC Lottery

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

14-19-34-39-59, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2

(fourteen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $118 million

09-27-28-31-34, Power-Up: 2

(nine, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four; Power, Up: two)

5-5-7

(five, five, seven)

9-8-0

(nine, eight, zero)

5-0-7-6

(five, zero, seven, six)

5-0-2-8

(five, zero, two, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

