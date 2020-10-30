Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
11-20-21-35-37
(eleven, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
14-19-34-39-59, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(fourteen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
0-7-1, Lucky Sum: 8
(zero, seven, one; Lucky Sum: eight)
8-6-7, Lucky Sum: 21
(eight, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
9-1-1-5, Lucky Sum: 16
(nine, one, one, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
1-9-2-5, Lucky Sum: 17
(one, nine, two, five; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
