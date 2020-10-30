Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
1-9-2-5, Lucky Sum: 17
(one, nine, two, five; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
1-9-2-5, Lucky Sum: 17
(one, nine, two, five; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments