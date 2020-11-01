Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
21-23-30-39-42
(twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $453,000
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
2-5-6, Lucky Sum: 13
(two, five, six; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
0-9-2, Lucky Sum: 11
(zero, nine, two; Lucky Sum: eleven)
5-0-0-6, Lucky Sum: 11
(five, zero, zero, six; Lucky Sum: eleven)
7-7-1-1, Lucky Sum: 16
(seven, seven, one, one; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
02-06-40-42-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3
(two, six, forty, forty-two, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
