Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:
10-13-21-26-32
(ten, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $553,000
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
5-0-1, Lucky Sum: 6
(five, zero, one; Lucky Sum: six)
4-5-6, Lucky Sum: 15
(four, five, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
1-5-9-8, Lucky Sum: 23
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
(one, five, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
3-3-8-6, Lucky Sum: 20
(three, three, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
Comments