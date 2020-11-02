Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
08-12-27-34-37
(eight, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
07-24-26-33-42, Lucky Ball: 11
(seven, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-two; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
6-9-7, Lucky Sum: 22
(six, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
1-3-4, Lucky Sum: 8
(one, three, four; Lucky Sum: eight)
8-0-8-2, Lucky Sum: 18
(eight, zero, eight, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
4-9-5-6, Lucky Sum: 24
(four, nine, five, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
