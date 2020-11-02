Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

4-9-5-6, Lucky Sum: 24

(four, nine, five, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

