Lottery

SC Lottery

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Estimated jackpot: $142 million

01-02-07-22-27, Power-Up: 3

(one, two, seven, twenty-two, twenty-seven; Power, Up: three)

8-4-4

(eight, four, four)

0-7-1

(zero, seven, one)

1-7-8-0

(one, seven, eight, zero)

3-7-4-8

(three, seven, four, eight)

23-32-33-45-49, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

  Comments  
