Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $142 million
01-02-07-22-27, Power-Up: 3
(one, two, seven, twenty-two, twenty-seven; Power, Up: three)
8-4-4
(eight, four, four)
0-7-1
(zero, seven, one)
1-7-8-0
(one, seven, eight, zero)
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
3-7-4-8
(three, seven, four, eight)
23-32-33-45-49, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Comments