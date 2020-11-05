Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
02-04-08-17-31, Lucky Ball: 2
(two, four, eight, seventeen, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $142 million
12-17-23-25-26, Power-Up: 2
(twelve, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six; Power, Up: two)
6-4-5
(six, four, five)
1-0-5
(one, zero, five)
8-6-6-1
(eight, six, six, one)
3-1-6-9
(three, one, six, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $149 million
