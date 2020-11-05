Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
04-07-09-33-34
(four, seven, nine, thirty-three, thirty-four)
02-04-08-17-31, Lucky Ball: 2
(two, four, eight, seventeen, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $142 million
7-0-7, Lucky Sum: 14
(seven, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
2-2-4, Lucky Sum: 8
(two, two, four; Lucky Sum: eight)
3-4-1-7, Lucky Sum: 15
(three, four, one, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
5-7-6-7, Lucky Sum: 25
(five, seven, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $149 million
