Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
5-7-6-7, Lucky Sum: 25
(five, seven, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
