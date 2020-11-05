Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

5-7-6-7, Lucky Sum: 25

(five, seven, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

