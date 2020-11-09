Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:
19-23-26-33-40
(nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $175,000
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
2-8-8, Lucky Sum: 18
(two, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
5-6-4, Lucky Sum: 15
(five, six, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
4-6-3-5, Lucky Sum: 18
(four, six, three, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
5-4-9-2, Lucky Sum: 20
(five, four, nine, two; Lucky Sum: twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $158 million
