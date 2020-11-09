Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
10-19-23-25-37
(ten, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-seven)
22-24-33-42-45, Lucky Ball: 5
(twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
9-4-7, Lucky Sum: 20
(nine, four, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty)
7-1-3, Lucky Sum: 11
(seven, one, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)
0-6-4-5, Lucky Sum: 15
(zero, six, four, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
8-8-5-6, Lucky Sum: 27
(eight, eight, five, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $158 million
