Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
15-17-21-32-37
(fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
23-45-53-58-62, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 5
(twenty-three, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: five)
1-3-2, Lucky Sum: 6
(one, three, two; Lucky Sum: six)
7-8-8, Lucky Sum: 23
(seven, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
4-3-8-6, Lucky Sum: 21
(four, three, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
9-1-0-7, Lucky Sum: 17
(nine, one, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $158 million
Comments