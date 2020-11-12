Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:

05-09-11-14-29

(five, nine, eleven, fourteen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $361,000

