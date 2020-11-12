Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
05-09-11-14-29
(five, nine, eleven, fourteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $361,000
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
05-09-11-14-29
(five, nine, eleven, fourteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $361,000
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments