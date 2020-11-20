Charlotte Observer Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

9-9-2, Lucky Sum: 20

(nine, nine, two; Lucky Sum: twenty)

