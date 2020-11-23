Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
10-13-30-34-37
(ten, thirteen, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
13-23-31-37-39, Lucky Ball: 11
(thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $200 million
9-9-6, Lucky Sum: 24
(nine, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
6-0-5, Lucky Sum: 11
(six, zero, five; Lucky Sum: eleven)
9-0-0-2, Lucky Sum: 11
(nine, zero, zero, two; Lucky Sum: eleven)
6-4-4-1, Lucky Sum: 15
(six, four, four, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $202 million
Comments